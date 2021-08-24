It was only a matter of time…

Well, it certainly appears that Quavo and Saweetie straightened things out after their messy breakup that feels like forever ago in pandemic time.

According to a Hollywood Life report, the Migos rapper and check-collecting Concoctioneur recently reconnected and enjoyed their time together.

“Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” a music insider exclusively told HollywoodLife. “ Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

While that sounds promising, the rumored rekindling isn’t official just yet.

“Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” the insider admitted. “…their connection certainly hasn’t gone away and the chemistry they’ve always had is undeniable,” the source added.

This comes months after Quavo’s rumored Bentley snatch-back that he rapped about on “Having Our Way” off the Migos “Culture 3” album.

“Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy)/She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt).”

In true icy girl fashion, Saweetie responded by posting up with Rolls-Royce’s Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern in front of one of their luxury vehicles.

Days later, she unveiled her icy new Rolls-Royce Cullinan (valued at over $330K) in one of several power moves this summe

Naturally, the Icy Hive wasn’t too enthused about the news after combining their pretty girl powers to drag Quavo.

