Bossip Video

Livin’ the sweet life!

Life is good for recently married media mogul Issa Rae who stepped out for HBO Max’s VIP screening of her new unscripted series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California.

HBO Max execs, influencers, and the cast & crew gathered for an intimate dinner and exclusive premiere of the buzzy series created and executive produced by Rae.

Notable guests included Yvonne Orji, Karrueche Tran, Lamine Diop (rapper/actor and Issa Rae’s brother), Shaun D. Ross (model), Stoney Tha Dealer (Sweet Life Music Artist), Mariah Dyson (athlete), Felicia LaTour (make-up artist), Kamie Crawford (model & host, “Catfish”), DJ R-Tistic (event DJ), Ashley Calloway, Sun De Graff (Executive Producer), Sheri Maroufkhani (Executive Producer), Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max), and Jen O’Connell (Executive Vice President of Original Programming).

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, the coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South L.A. as they navigate relatable mid-20s moments while propelling each other into adulthood success.

“This idea came to my team and we discussed it. And just as an avid reality fan, I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do this. I want to do my version of [MTV’s] The Hills meets [BET’s] Baldwin Hills.’ I want to do Baldwin Hills with The Hills production quality and set it in South L.A. with an older group of people,” revealed Rae in an interview with EW.

Peep the well-moisturized trailer below:

The first three episodes of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” are now streaming on HBO Max.