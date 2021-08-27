DaFuq??

Kanye putting Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on the same stage #DONDA pic.twitter.com/f8iIX5seM2 — TF (@TF_898) August 27, 2021

In the latest chaotic chapter of a never-ending saga, Kanye brought out de-booked and dunce capped DaBaby and accused abuser Marilyn Manson as some sort of dark, twisted ‘cancel culture’ protest that took center stage at his third listening event for an album that still doesn’t exist.

After bringing out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, Kanye lit himself on fire at his Donda listening party. pic.twitter.com/XhF4C1BjxC — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

The star-studded Chicago spectacle had the usual bizarro shenanigans with all eyes on Marilyn Manson’s every ungodly move just months after a fourth woman accused him of sexual abuse.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline says was subjected to rape, sexual assault, bodily harm and unlawful imprisonment in court documents filed in Los Angeles.

To date, more than a dozen women have come forward with allegations against Manson, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram page. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Since then, his record label, booking agent, manager and TV shows “American Gods” and “Creep show” have cut ties with him.

Stayed up late for #Donda. Once I saw Kanye West boldly have Dababy and Marilyn Manson appear on his mother’s front porch…..yea went right to bed. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Yu17lX8qda — Monet (@SocialMonet) August 27, 2021

At this point, it’s clear Kanye will do anything for headlines including building a replica of his mother Donda’s home in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier field, staging a marriage with soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and replacing Jay Z with DaBaby on a track.

The song “Jail” featured Jay-Z in the previous two events that debuted songs that changed between the first and second time the album was supposed to drop.

marilyn manson boutta burst into flames if she hear one more jesus song #DONDA pic.twitter.com/w09vqxIJYf — 💂🏽‍♀️ (@luhmario2x) August 27, 2021

Naturally, Twitter exploded with outrage over Kanye’s latest stunt in a long list of offensive stunts that STILL haven’t resulted in him being canceled.

Do you think Kanye went too far? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.