Vacation Friends!

Booked and busy busy duo Lil Rel and Yvonne Orji hosted an exclusive pool party screening for raunchy new RomCom “Vacation Friends” at the Hollywood Roosevelt Rooftop in LA.

You may recall the stars having a hilarious entanglement on “Insecure” that showed their comedic chemistry in one of the hit show’s funniest moments.

“For me, playing with Rel, we’ve worked together in so many different ways: on Insecure and also in comedy,” she said in an interview with Screenrant. I respect him as an amazing talent. He’s super funny and generous with his graciousness for me. When I booked it, he was like, ‘I’m so happy I get to work with you again.’ We have really good chemistry. I’m able to see him and know that he works really hard to put out really good content. And so I can play opposite him and just admire, like, “Alright, we’re gonna do this. We’re in this together. We’ve got to make this good.”

Fast-forward to “Vacation Friends” where straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel and Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Peep the wacky trailer below:

“Vacation Friends” stars John Cena (“The Suicide Squad”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”), Meredith Hagner (“Palm Springs”), Robert Wisdom (“Ballers”), Andrew Bachelor (“The Babysitter”) and Lynn Whitfield (“Greenleaf”).

“Vacation Friends” is now streaming as 20th Century Studios’ first film with a global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.