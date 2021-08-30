Bossip Video

Jake Paul’s boxing hands catch another W after he defeats Tyron Woodley by split decision.

In the past two years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. While his brother Logan ran over the hill and took the most of the criticism from the die-hard boxing fans, Jake has taken an approach that demands respect and proves he will step in the ring with anyone who wants the smoke.

Everyone thought Ben Askren would prove to be a challenge and the fight would be a “real fight” after only facing Youtubers, but Jake walked through Ben like he was a regular guy off the streets. Last night, Jake stepped in the ring with Tyron Woodley, who is, by all means, a vicious threat to anyone he faces. Tyron is a UFC hall of famer and former champion who was still active a few months ago in combat sports. Tyron had his moments in last night’s fight, even stunning Jake in one moment, but his lack of activity led to a split decision even those Paul haters feel should have been unanimous for Jake.

In the aftermath, Tyron asked for a rematch, which could be out of competition. However, with Jake allegedly adding 10% to his net worth in the fight, Tyron probably has a few rea$ons to want another match. Jake stated he would grant the rematch if Tyron gets his “Jake Paul tattoo” and Tyron seems to think getting the tattoo would be worth another payday against Paul.