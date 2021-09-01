“Ex-Rated” Exclusive: Intimacy Expert Shan Boodram Brings Her Bedroom Boosting Skills To Peacock’s Spicy Sex And Dating Series [VIDEO]

We loved Shan Boodram’s Quibi show “Sexology” so we were super excited to see that she is featured as the intimacy expert on Peacock’s incredibly candid new dating show “Ex-Rated,” hosted by Andy Cohen, which kicked off last month on the popular streamer.

Shan is super to easy to talk to about sex and dating so we could see what she was a shoo-in for this show — which introduces us to a single person who may not have had the best luck in relationships. In each episode Andy Cohen invites a new guest to rate themselves on their skills in the bedroom in categories like seduction, initiating sex, foreplay and spontaneity while comparing those scores to ratings from former partners who hold NOTHING back in their recollections of the relationship. As you can imagine, things get intense. After getting some of the ratings, Shan offers up help in the form of exercises — sometimes physical, sometimes more discussion-based, with the goal of helping the featured subject improve their intimacy skills.

In an interview with BOSSIP’s Content Director Janeé Bolden, Shan spoke about her new gig on the spicy dating series “Ex-Rated, taking risks by filming her segments unrehearsed, spreading the word about vabbing and putting her own bodily fluids under the scope for the world to see. We also spoke with Shan about demonstrating sexual positions with help from a sex doll and how her demonstration about the cleanliness of women’s private parts put her in a most vulnerable state!

Check out the interview below

“Ex-Rated” episodes are available to stream on Peacock now!