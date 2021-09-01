Bossip Video

The FTC is FINALLY investigating why McDonald’s ice cream machines are always down and “out of order”.

McDonalds has been on a roll with their celebrity collaborations and engaging fanbases lately. They’ve moved tons of merchandise with Travis Scott, Saweetie and others, pushing the boundaries of what a fast food chain can do in marketing, which is nice for a brand that is levels ahead of their competition but still willing to branch out and see what’s possible.

As much as things change, they stay still the same as people still complain that the ice cream machine is allegedly always down. According to TMZ, the FTC is investigating what’s going on.

The problem has been the butt of late-night jokes. Wendy’s and Jack in the Box have even targeted Mickey Dees on social media. The problem’s been so persistent … there’s a website dubbed McBroken … which tracks ice cream machine outages across the country. The problem? McDonald’s ice cream machines are overly complicated to operate and incredibly difficult to clean … often making them susceptible to breaking down. According to the Wall Street Journal … the machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to 4 hours to get rid of the bacteria. And, when the cleaning cycle fails, the machines become useless until a repairman comes along. That takes time, and sometimes employees take matters into their own hands. But, the FTC’s apparently had enough … it sent a letter to franchisees earlier this summer. In the letter, obtained by the WSJ, the agency wants to know how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment, including the ice cream machines.

Hopefully, they figure it out because those late night cravings will have you drive to McDonald’s only to be disappointed. Some employees have stated they aren’t aware of this alleged heating system and that in itself is probably an issue. Why McDonalds, as big of a corporation as it is, can’t fix the problem themselves is beyond us.