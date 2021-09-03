Bossip Video

A certain Baton Rouge rapper isn’t having a great morning and (of course) it’s all a Montero rapper’s fault. [Insert eye-roll here]

As anyone with social media could have predicted Lil Boosie has reacted to Lil Nas X’s PEOPLE magazine pregnancy shoot and he’s displeased. As previously reported Nas announced that his “baby” a.k.a. his debut album is dropping September 17 and he donned a fake bump and flower crown to promote it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said to PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'” “I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'” he continues. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Torrance Hatch Jr. woke up bright and early (6:40 a.m. to be exact) on Friday morning to Tweet:

“NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D*** ON NATIONAL TV”

At this point, Boosie should know that Nas X is trolling so unless he’s trying to give him ideas…

Anyway, Torrance’s early morning torment quickly made him a trending topic on social media and people made Lil Nas X by relentlessly roasting him.

As for Lil Nas, he hasn’t responded to Boosie (yet) but his fans are continuing to troll detractors BIG mad at his latest stunt.

What do YOU think about perenially pressed Boosie going off about Lil Nas X? We’re sure he has MUCH more to say. Stay tuned…