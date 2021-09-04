Bossip Video

Everyone knows today is a national holiday, that’s right it’s Queen Bey’s birthday!! Of course Beyoncé is receiving love and birthday wishes from all over but there’s one that stands out the most.

The Queen herself, Mrs. Tina Lawson wishes her first born a very Happy Birthday on Instagram with a sweet post.

“Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby , And every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you ! God knows who to give the gifts to!!! He knows who will work hard at it! Who will pass on those blessings to others. Who will not let their ego get bigger than them. Who will be kind and generous , who chooses to be positive and not be judge-mental a critic or a hater. You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know ! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead . There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling ) somehow you have managedto look at the glass half full!! . Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble , caring human being! You are loved by so many !! So on this day I say Thankyou for Forty years of love filled , inspiring, joyful , proud momma moments .”I wouldn’t trade you for anybody else” love mama❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂. Thanks repost from @_beylegion. PS. Today I look at you and see true Happiness !! With an amazing man that loves you and children that adore you !!! Nothing or no one can mess with that kind of love and happiness! I Just want the world to know !!! ❤️”

So beautiful, there’s nothing like a mother’s love!

But wait, can we talk about how Beyoncé manifested everything from this video into real life! Listen, the power of the tongue is a real thing and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter spoke it all into existence! We love to see it.

Tina Lawson also took to Instagram to repost a birthday shoutout video produced by Harper’s Bazaars that featured fellow celebrities such as Oprah, Jennifer Hudson and Issa Rae. We told you that today is truly a holiday, well at least it is for the Bey-Hive!

More and more birthday wishes pour in on the web as fans, community leaders and celebrities give Queen Bey shoutouts of their own.

“there are so many things to say about Beyonce that most times i’m actually just speechless. happy birthday to the actual GOAT” says Kehlani