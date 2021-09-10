Bossip Video

Oh, she got a new boo?

Hot girl Apryl Jones’ dating life has been piquing interest for the past few years ever since her heavily publicized breakup with her baby daddy Omarion.

Now the former Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star is sparking even more chatter after receiving some love from a random basketball player.

The 33-year-old mother of two was recently being shy in a photo posted to overseas basketball player Eric Moreland’s IG story. In the flick, Apryl appears to be in a dimly lit restaurant and burying her face in her arm appearing to not wanna be photographed.

Eric, who plays in China’s CBA league, gushed over his date, writing:

“@Apryljones over me. Straight up one of the realit chicks out here though.”

Oh is she, Mr. Moreland??? This looks like Eric is giving Apryl her flowers for being “real” but could this mean she’s more than a friend to him…in his eyes?

Eric Moreland is a 29-year-old baller and from 2014 until 2019, the 6’10 baller played with several NBA teams, ending his America run with the Toronto Raptors. He’s currently a power forward for the Shanxi Loons in China.

Previously, Apryl Jones and music mogul Dr. Dre made headlines earlier this year as the two appeared to have a date night together on the west coast. Photos were shared of the pair as they left a steakhouse in Los Angeles. They were then caught on camera by paparazzi entering the same car. Apryl did reveal she was dating freely when asked about her love life earlier this year.

So far, Apryl hasn’t addressed Eric Moreland dating rumors but do YOU think they’d make a cute couple?