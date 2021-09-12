Bossip Video

Taraji P. Henson recently marked her birthday with a fun-filled weekend on the New York Fashion Week scene. The b-day baddie who blew out 51 candles on Saturday was spotted at the CR x Grey Goose NYFW Party at lower Manhattan’s Casa Caprini.

Taraji wore an all-black ensemble for the party and reminded everyone on Instagram that she was the “birfday girl.”

“She’s in New York twirling HENNY! #birfdaygirl #aboutlastnight #crfashionbook,” she captioned a post showing off her look for the evening.

During the star-studded party, Taraji and other guests sipped on a collection of signature Grey Goose martinis curated by CR, including Carine’s signature serve – the Apple Martini.

A modern take on the iconic 90’s cocktail, Carine’s signature Grey Goose Apple Martini adds a touch of style, shimmer, and spice – while offering the perfect welcome toast to the return of NYFW and the Big Apple

·       1.5 Oz Grey Goose La Poire Vodka

·       0.5 Oz Calvados

·       0.33 Oz Ancho Reyes chilis

·       0.5 Oz Lime

·       1.5 Oz Fresh Apple Juice

·       Cocktail Shimmer

 

Other attendees at the CR x Grey Goose NYFW Party included stunning songbird Kehlani who paired an oversized blazer styled by Oliver Vaughn with admittedly “Cruella”-styled hair by Kahh Spence…

Kaytranada who hit the turntables and wished Taraji a “happy birthday” mid-set eliciting cheers from the crowd…

a martini sipping R&Bae Lucky Daye

Carine Roitfeld and DJ Soo Joo Park…

and supermodels Candice Swanepoel, [newly married] Jasmine Tookes, and Jasmine Sanders, who enjoyed a night off-duty with Grey Goose Martinis.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 13 winner Symone stopped by to sip some Grey Goose…

as well as singer Charli XCX…

alongside designer Tom Ford, Dylan Sprouse, Tommy Dorfman, Dale Moss, Shaun Ross and Shai Alexander who were also seen on the scene.

Looks like fun times were had!

Happy birthday, Taraji!

See more ‘CR x GREY GOOSE’ NYFW party pics below.

