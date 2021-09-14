Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian attended the highly-talked about Met Gala with a dramatic red carpet ensemble.

The reality star turned heads in an airtight full-body Balenciaga catsuit paired with a T-shirt dress and jersey boots.

And while it wasn’t exactly on trend with the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, people couldn’t quit chatting about it.

While fans looked in awe at her polarizing getup, some couldn’t help but notice the man that entered the gala alongside her.

Kim’s date bore a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Kanye West. The Yeezy look alike posed for the cameras sporting an oversize hoodie, sweatpants, and a black mask covering his face. He also looked somber as he stared aimlessly at the ground.

Remember how straight-faced Yeezy was at the 2019 Met?

Still, crowd goers wondered if the black-clad man really was the “Donda” hitmaker.

Well as it turns out, Kanye didn’t attend the Met Ball…at all according to E! News.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia went with the SKIMS founder to the luxurious event instead. Kanye couldn’t make it this year, a close confidante of the former pair revealed to the outlet, but Ye is apparently responsible for introducing the two to one another and forming their budding business relationship.

“This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her,” the source added. “Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen the 40-year-old star rock a BDSM-inspired look. Back in August, Kim wore a similar masked bodycon suit to Kanye’s Donda album listening party in Atlanta, and she look completely unrecognizable too.

Following her appearance, a friend close to Kim shared that despite their divorce back in February, Kim wanted to support the star on his big day, adding that while there’s still so much love between them, that they wouldn’t be reconciling E! News notes.

“Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it,” the source said at the time. “She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”

Following Monday’s Met Gala, Kim attended Justin Bieber’s after-party in another black Balenciaga look.

Cat woman, is that you?

What did you think of Kim’s ensemble? Were you lovin’ it or nah?