Since telling the whole world about her cousin’s friend’s swollen thing-things in a now infamous vaxx rant, Nicki has unintentionally become a hero to known racists like Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren, gained support from Black Republican bozo Candace Owens, called a respected Black woman in media “Uncle Tomiana,” fired homophobic shots at Don Lemon, and ignored pleas to stop from her usually toxic stans in one of the biggest celebrity meltdowns in social media history.

At this point, it’s a sad saga that swerved even more left when she dragged (and doxxed) Trinidadian reporter Sharlene Rampersad for allegedly threatening her family in Trinidad & Tobagos.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram stories posted on her verified account with over 157 million followers, Nicki shared alleged screenshots of Telegram messages from the reporter asking one of her family members for an exclusive with the condition that she wouldn’t reveal his or his girlfriend’s location.

Moments later, she posted Rampersad’s personal information and insulted her during a messy tantrum where she wrote, “Sharlene Rampersad B*TCH YOUR DAYS ARE F–KING NUMBERED YOU DIRTY H*E” in one of the posts.

She also posted the contact information for James Fielding–a reporter for the Daily Mail.

This comes just a day after Rampersad attempted to give Minaj insight into what’s happening in Trinidad & Tobago.

Hours later, Nicki falsely claimed she was invited to the White House.

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going,” she tweeted on Wednesday, September 15. “I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3.”

It didn’t take long for the White House to clarify that they only offered to connect Minaj with a doctor over the phone to answer her questions about the vaccine.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the official reportedly said.

Truth is, we’re tired unlike Nicki who now has images and the personal info of a reporter circulating around the internet prompting Instagram to snatch her IG stories down.

What do you really think is going on with Nicki Minaj? Do you this is all related to her husband facing 10 years in prison? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter below: