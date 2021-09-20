Bossip Video

Kerry Washington made sure the late Michael K. Williams’ contributions to the entertainment industry were acknowledged during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

The actress paid tribute to Williams at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, which came nearly two weeks after his death.

“Michael was — it’s crazy to say ‘was’ — was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Washington said while presenting the nominees for Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure.”

Immediately following the heartbreaking news of Williams’ death, the Scandal alum spoke out, tweeting, “So heartbroken. @BKBMG thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you me included. We adore you Sir.”

The beloved actor, who passed away on September 6, was nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards for his role on HBO’s Lovecraft Country. His nephew, Dominic Dupont, was set to accept the award on his late uncle’s behalf had he won, but the honor went to Tobias Menzies for his performance in The Crown.

Dupont spoke to The Post shortly after Williams’ untimely death earlier this month, calling him an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his prison stint.

“Michael was instrumental in helping me get through the process of the prison experience,” Dupont told the publication. “He would work really hard to be a mentor to me and encourage me to stay focused on the important things.”

Winning last night’s Emmy would have been a beautiful bow on Michael K. Williams’ impactful career, but snub or not, we all know just how important he was. R.I.P, legend.