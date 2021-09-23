Certified Freedom Fighter: Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight Organization Drops New Heat Aimed At Jim Crow 2.0

Stacey Abrams makes us super proud to be American, to be Black, to be Southern… We love how she and her organization are relentless in this fight!

We’re excited to be amonth the first to tell you about Fair Fight Action’s relaunch of their Civics for the Culture educational series! This is an 8-part series to help educate and engage young voters of color. The effort initially started in 2020, and is relaunching again building on the success of last year’s campaign. Today, Fair Fight Action’s Civics For the Culture released its first in an eight-part series of videos for 18-35 year-olds across the South, including Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama. Check oout the first episode below:





Play



As part of this initiative, Fair Fight Action will prioritize these videos in social media posts and digital ads across the South to deepen engagement amongst young people who are often overlooked in between elections. The first video, released today, features Civics For the Culture co-creator, Chelsey Hall, and founder of Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams.

“In 2020 and 2021, young people, especially young people of color showed up, showed out and voted in record numbers. Instead of celebrating this milestone, Republican state legislators are introducing an unprecedented number of anti-voter bills to stifle our collective power,” said Chelsey Hall, head of Media and Brand Partnerships at Fair Fight Action. “Civics for the Culture is one way young people can fight back. We break down complex topics and give guidance on how to activate our communities that will ensure young people have what they need to make their voices heard in our democracy.”

The first season of the series will help demystify civics topics like the need for pre-clearance of changes to election rules, the process for how a bill becomes a law, redistricting, and the role of elected officials at different levels of government.

Civics for the Culture launched during the 2020 general election and 2021 run off election featuring inspiring, leading voices like Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Selena Gomez, Steph Curry, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Kumail Nanjiani and many more to amplify the importance of voting. The initiative reached millions of young people across the country in 2020, including close to 300 million impressions on multiple social media platforms, providing information on deadlines, and numbers to call to help with questions about voting.

We love how this program makes it that much simpler to spell out exactly what’s going on in politics. We feel like there are so many people who were in the dark about the gutting of the Voting Rights Act. Please reach out to your senators and apply the pressure necessary to get the For The People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed! Call 833-465-7142 or visit stopjimcrow2.com