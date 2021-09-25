Bossip Video

Alright Andy, come get your girls.

There’s BIG drama afoot concerning the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and it once again concerns racism allegations. Pentecostal Pastor Mary Cosby lashed out at Whitney Rose on Twitter after catching word of a recent interview the fellow housewife did.

During an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” Whitney claimed that Mary “won’t speak” to her about allegations that her church is a cult. That allegations have been teased in an #RHOSLC trailer and alleged parishioners will speak on it this season. Mary has denied the claims.

That interview CLEARLY pissed Mary off because she ranted on Twitter about Whitney being a “liar” “fake” and “racist.”

“Yes she’s racist I said it racist! Like her cousin” tweeted Mary. “You are such a liar! Whitney Rose. You know you don’t talk to me! With your Bobble Head! Humble yourself!

Mary previously called Whitney’s cousin/#RHOSLC costar Heather Gay “racist” as well.

She also added in a surprising tweet about Whitney allegedly “taking advantage of women in a bathroom.”

“Whitney Rose…needs to worry about on [sic] the women’ she took advantage of in the lady’s restroom one night at a club. Talk about your truth you liar.”

Wait, what is happening here?!

Meanwhile, Whitney is remaining unbothered.

As previously reported Mary has faced racism allegations herself.

On a previous episode, Mary Cosby’s ex-friend/castmate Jen Shah alleged that the Pentecostal Pastor made an offensive comment off-camera and said; “If I go to a 7-11 and I see Black people, I go to a different 7-11.”

According to Mary, that was untrue.

After already denying it in an IG rant and saying that Jen “twisted her words”, Mary vehemently denied it again during the #RHOSLC reunion—even though footage aired of her admitting to making the comment.

“I said I have a fear [of] when guys are standing out in front of a convenience store,” said Mary.

Mary then went on an interesting rant about Black men not being her preference and confusingly called her husband Robert Sr., who also happens to be her step-grandfather, and is very much a Black man, “white.”

Mary: “My taste of black guys — that’s not my taste…” Andy Cohen: “Your taste is not for Black guys?! Mary: “No.” Andy Cohen: “You like white guys? Mary: “Yes…” Andy Cohen: “Well you’re married to a black guy.” Mary: “Well, he’s white…yeah, I mean lighter…” Andy Cohen: “Is your husband biracial” Mary: “He’s black but my preference is lighter guys. […] “I need to improve on the way I convey things … The way I say things can come across [as] offensive. I think all colors of black are beautiful and I’m proud of it and I’m proud of my culture.”

Oh. BWOY.

If you don’t already watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City you should tune in.





It airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.