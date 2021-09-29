Bossip Video

Youtube is finally removing all videos that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

We are officially about to hit the two year mark on the Coronavirus pandemic. Every step of the way has brought push back, from school being cancelled in 2020, then the stay-at-home orders that followed.

Communicating information should be easy with all the access we have to the internet these days, but somehow, everything is constantly being manipulated. When the idea of vaccines being ready circulated, people brought every conspiracy theory imaginable to the fore front. Remember people thinking the new 5G towers was causing the illness in people?

A few platforms have been responsible for the increased circulation of misinformation, primarily Facebook and Youtube. Youtube has announced it will finally remove all videos spreading information on vaccines…but is it too late?

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” the company said in ​​​blog post. “This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them,” said Youtube in a blog post.

This is a great step, unfortunately, the damage has already been done.