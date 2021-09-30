“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney Is Ready For Ray To Make Her A Mommy [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure show, “Life After Lockup.”

On this week’s episode of “Life After Lockup, things between Ray & Britney come to a head during an argument about making a baby. Ray is really feeling not good enough to start a family, especially because Britney’s mom still refuses to meet him, but despite her mom’s lack of support, Britney is still eager to start a family with him. Check out the clip below:





Play



Man, we feel for both of them. We hope they’re able to work through these issues, because they actually seem like a couple who care deeply for each other.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

On Friday, October 1st at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, Lacey drops a bomb on Shane. Nicolle makes Daonte a surprising offer. At the sober house, Brittany faces the man that conned her. Shawn fears Sara may be scamming him. Ray declares he’s not a sperm donor.

This season, couples navigate the twists and turns of Life After Lockup. With freedom comes new challenges—parole restrictions, addiction issues, family feuds, and managing new marriages and old flames. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP airs Friday, October 1 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?