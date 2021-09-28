Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is so in love with her fiancé that she’s marking their engagement in a major way. The #RHOA star recently traveled to Las Vegas for a couples trip with her bestie Shamea Morton and their boos Gerald Mwangi and Simon Guobadia, and during the vacay, Porsha bought her man an engagement ring.

As previously reported Simon, who met Porsha while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his ex-wife Falynn Pina, popped the question to the reality star with a 12-15 carat diamond ring worth an estimated $750K.

Now Simon’s got a ring of his own that the housewife bought from Tiffany & Co. at a Vegas shopping center.

Porsha uploaded several videos of herself recorded by Shamea of the ring purchase while shedding tears. Simon’s also seen in the video shedding tears as well.

“I said yes and so did he !!!” Porsha captioned a post. “Yes we both are professing our love and reminded every time we look down at our left hand that thus is a promise and love that will last a lifetime!”

Simon is clearly grateful for the sweet gesture from his wife-to-be and he professed his love for her and his gift on Instagram.

“Thank you so much babe for the beautiful engagement ring you got me,” he captioned a coupled-up pic from Porsha’s birthday party. “It symbolizes that we are on this journey together. Nothing else to be said other than I love you infinitely, and I promise that my love and actions would speak much louder than my words❤️. Love you @porsha4real”

Ain’t that sweet?

In addition to professing their love for each other in a Tiffany store, the couple celebrated Shamea’s hubby’s birthday at a pool party.

Porsha previously shared that Shamea played “matchmaker” between her and Simon.

As previously reported Porsha and Simon are reportedly planning three weddings and preparing for their Bravo spinoff show to air.

The housewife also previously shared on Dish Nation that she inked Simon’s middle name on her neck.

What do YOU think about Porsha gifting her man a ring?