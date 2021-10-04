Ex-Friend Files? Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant Side With Mia Thornton, Not Candiace Dillard, In #RHOP’s Radicchio Ruckus

There might be some #RHOP beef brewing between friends now that two people are siding with an “enemy.” As previously reported the highly anticipated “romaine rumble” between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton went down on The Real Housewives of Potomac and it included Candiace calling Mia a “nightcrawler” and issuing another “low budget mama” diss.

On Sunday, viewers watched as that moment went down and lettuce flew between the housewives who’ve been at odds since Mia dubbed Candiace’s music video shoot “low budget.”

A very spicy Candiace called Mia a “nightcrawler” and doubled down on calling Mia’s mom “low budget” although fellow housewives like Karen Huger and Dr. Wendy Osefo urged her to stop because she “doesn’t know Mia’s story.” That story is of course that Mia grew up in foster care because her mother was previously incarcerated and is a recovering drug addict.

Enter Candiace’s good girlfriend Gizelle Bryant who is well aware of those facts and who was a recent guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

According to Gizzy, while she “loves Candiace to death,” her mouth is a “garbage can.”

“I got to pick Mia on this,”said Gizelle alongside fellow #WWHL guest Phoebe Robinson. “Like, her mouth is horrible.”





Interestingly enough, Gizelle’s not the only one who feels that way.

On the #RHOP After Show, Karen Huger also agreed that Candiace was in the wrong and took Mia’s side because “this was ugly.”

Mind you, Karen and Candiace’s relationship has been slightly strained since the Grand Dame tried to stay “neutral” last season after Monique Samuels and Candiace’s infamous winery fight.

As you can imagine, Karen’s recent comments definitely aren’t helping.

“She’s got to get to know someone before she starts hurling personal accusations about family,” said Karen about Candiace on the #RHOP After Show. “You don’t know Mia. You don’t know Mia’s mother. Don’t speak on it until you know the facts. I worry about Candiace speaking to people that way about their family, and you don’t know them,” she added. “Take the time to get to know her or anyone before you attack them personally because it could go left quick, and this was ugly. You know, I lost my mother, and Mia’s mother has been through a lot, and you just don’t disrespect one’s mother. And I’m just grateful it didn’t go any further. It could’ve.”

Candiace however [still] has no regrets and it sounds like she could be hinting [again] at colorism coming into play with Potomac double standards.

“This big b*** has been coming at everybody in this group,” said Candiace on the #RHOP After Show. “But now you wanna come at me because I’m responding? No! Not on my watch today. I get upset because I feel like once again standards are different and we can talk about why if you would like, but the standards are different for me and those who look like me in this group because I respond better than you. I’m not sorry I responded the way I did, because Mia wanted smoke, and she just wasn’t prepared to get my brand of it,” Candiace added. “Who else does she get that rough and tough with?! Nobody. And she thought that I was the one, and she got what she got. You’re welcome!”

Candiace has seemingly caught wind of both Karen and Gizelle siding with Mia and she’s none too pleased with her “coworkers” who “sold her up the river.”

Do YOU agree with Karen and Gizelle that Candiace should "watch her mouth"???