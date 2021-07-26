Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant’s buddy on #RHOP isn’t buying her breakup excuse and is offering her some advice. Candiace Dillard was a guest on Watch What Happens Live Sunday alongside Shahs Of Sunset star Nema Vand and she dished on her single “Drive Back” and season 6 of Real Housewives of Potomac.

While there, she also was asked her opinion on her good girlfriend Gizelle’s reasoning for her breakup with Jamal Bryant that Gizzy says was because of “long-distance” during the pandemic.

“We were working on us getting back to together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic we just realized it’s not the right time,” said Gizelle. “It’s just not going to work.”

The pandemic?! “GIRL, BYE!”, says Candiace Dillard.

“Hell no, hell no, hell no, girl, bye! ” said Candiace on “Watch What Happens Live.”

She also added that she thinks her friend should hop on a plane.

“Go get that man, go to Atlanta and get his a**!” she added.

Does Jamal want to be “got”, though? Of that we’re unsure.

Candiace also scoffed at the idea that Karen Huger was really offended by Gizelle’s throwback”six feet under” comments about her husband Ray. According to Candiace, it’s just an example of Karen “blowing up dust” and “needing something to fuss about.”

Mind you, that’s what Karen said in part spurned her “broken whore from Hampton” hellfire.

“No, I think it came out of left field,” said Candiace. “I think she just needed something to fess up about. She clearly did not wish death on Ray, Karen did tell me that her kids were offended by it and if they were then okay, Gizelle should apologize. But you’re just blowing up dust just because.”





Play



While on #WWHL Candiace also weighed on newbie Mia Thornton and seemingly agreed with Dr. Wendy Osefo’s assertations that Mia’s been a bit disloyal when it comes to The Grand Dame and has been “flip-flopping.”

“When I saw that, I was like, why is she doing all this flipping and flopping? It doesn’t bode well,” said Candiace. “She goes through a lot of ups and downs,” she added teasing that there’s lots more to come from the newbie. “It’s a salad tosing.”

Nice pun, Candiace.

Later this season viewers will see Candiace clash with Mia during a romaine lettuce tossing shade session. It’s unclear what led to it but we guess we’ll have to wait and see…

See more Candiace on #WWHL below.





Play







Play

