Netflix reveals its $5.4 million Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship for students at Howard University.

It’s been a little over a year since we lost the tremendous talent that is Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away last August after secretly battling colon cancer for four years. He was a private person, but he did the work and always gave back to his Alma Mater, Howard University.

Netflix is keeping the actor’s mission to help others alive, announcing a $5.4 million scholarship at Howard University. The scholarship was established with the support of Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, and sponsorship from Netflix, the inaugural donor.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

While Chadwick has left us, his spirit will forever live on through everything he touched from films, to Marvel, to Howard University and its Fine Arts department named after him. You can read more about the scholarship here.

To Be Young Black and Gifted…