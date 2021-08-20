Bossip Video

Marsai & Iain!

Young stars Marsai Martin and Iain Armitage are ready to roll with the Paw Patrol in the first feature film starring everyone’s favorite superhero pups in an all-new adventure.

We caught up with the dynamic duo to chat about their cuddly summer blockbuster, hilarious scenes with Tyler Perry and Kim Kardashian and more in our interview you can view below:

Paramount went all out for the highly anticipated film with several family-friendly events including a special screening hosted by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks and her kids this past weekend in Atlanta.

Fendi’d from head to toe, the reality icon looked GOODT at the buzzy event that treated guests to an advanced viewing of the film, Paw Patrol-themed gift packs and backpacks.

Celebrity guests included D.C. Young Fly, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s super cool daughter Junie and more who enjoyed a Sunday funday with everyone’s favorite superhero pups.

In the highly anticipated family film, the Paw Patrol’s biggest rival Humdinger becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc forcing Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups to face the challenge head-on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from savvy dachshund Liberty (played by 17-year-old star Marsai Martin) who’s sure to be a fan fave.

“She’s so wild and a free spirit. She’s so energetic and fun and I feel like she’d actually make a perfect fit into the PAW Patrol because of how amazing and wild she is,” she gushed.

Joining the PAW Patrol in their first big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, and newcomer Will Brisbin.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” is now playing in theaters/streaming on Paramount Plus.