New York is a savage land but even this should be above someone from such an unruly environment.

According to DailyMail, a woman in Williamsburg, Brooklyn has been seen on video dousing a deaf man with boiling water and then stabbing him in the chest. She has not been arrested or charged with a crime and the NYPD is asking that anyone with information about her contact them immediately. The attack took place on September 2 but authorities just released a photo of the woman today.

Reports state that the unidentified attacker said something to the man and became angry when he did not respond because he is deaf. In response to this perceived ignorance, the woman thought it appropriate to fetch a cup of scalding water and plunge a sharp instrument into the man’s chest.

Similar to other cities, crime is way up in NYC. The NYPD reports a stat that felonious crime like an assault with a deadly weapon is up 18.5% from 2020.

The unidentified 41-year-old man was hospitalized for his injuries but there is no update on his current condition. If you have info on this attack and want to be a good samaritan then hit Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers are encouraged to call 1-888-577-4782.