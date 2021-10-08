Bossip Video

Nardo Wick has released his highly anticipated remix to “Who Want Smoke?” featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo.

Nardo Wick has one of the most viral hits of the year with “Who Want Smoke?”

If you’ve spent more than 5 minute on TikTok over the past couple months, chances are you’ve heard the infectious line “What the f*** is that?” over thousands of clips. The song was released over 9 months ago and we are heading into 2022 with the record is still being played like it dropped yesterday.

19-year-old Nardo Wick is one of the rising up-and-coming rappers from Jacksonville, Florida currently killing the game. Despite legal trouble earlier this year, Nardo was able to land a deal with RCA records. To keep the buzz going and build around the massive success of his single, it’s only right he drops an official remix to his breakout single.

Given the concept of the song, he landed the perfect guests for the remix in 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. For now, we just have the official remix with the official video coming soon, directed by Cole Bennett. You can listen to the remix below and determine for yourself who had the best verse. The remix elevated the song and it’s sure not to loose steam anytime soon.