“STEVE On Watch” Exclusive: Ludacris Says His Proudest Accomplishment Is Defying People’s Expectations Of Him [VIDEO]

Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the brand-new episode premiering Tuesday (10/12) at 6amPT/9amET on Facebook Watch. On Tuesday’s episode Ludacris joins Steve Harvey discussing his beginnings getting into the entertainment business, being a dad to four daughters, and more! The rapper, actor and producer gets candid about welcoming newborn baby Chance and creating the Netflix animated series “Karma’s World” inspired by his oldest daughter. Steve Harvey also shares his fatherly advice on laying down the law with boys when it comes to dating!

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Does it surprise you that Luda was pretty calculated about his approach to entering the business? We love that he’s constantly doing new things and reaching new levels. He’s gone far beyond most rappers in so many ways — from hosting awards shows to now launching his own animated show on Netflix. We also love that he has fully embraced being a dad and showing all of his kids the same love and affection. He’s learned to successfully navigate co-parenting with Karma and Cai’s mothers, often when the public and media were looking for scandal! Through it all, he persevered and has come through it as a shining example of Black fatherhood.

Tune in on Facebook Watch HERE to watch the full episode Tuesday (10/12) at 9am PST.