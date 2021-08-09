Luda’s Liddo Ladies: Ludacris And Eudoxie Announce The Arrival Of Baby Girl #4 Chance Bridges

Congratulations to one of our FAVORITE celebrity couples!

Monday, August 9th, Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie took to Instagram to reveal their new baby girl Chance Oyali Bridges was born a few weeks ago on July 28th. Eudoxie revealed the baby is named after her late grandmother. Looking absolutely stunning without makeup, Eudoxie posed wearing a green robe or pajama top with the beautiful newborn nuzzled against her chest, beneath her chin. She also posted a photo of proud Papa Ludacris holding Chance, fresh out the womb in her hospital blankie and cap. Her final shot that she shared showed big sis Cadence, the couple’s six-year-old daughter, kissing the baby (clad in the cutest giraffe printed onesie!).

Such a beautiful family.

Ludacris also shared the same photos of himself and Eudoxie with the baby, he also gave up a little more info, revealing Chance was born at 7:57 am.

In his caption he joked, “The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂”

Luda is four times a girl dad. In addition to Chance and Cadence, he’s also father to 8-year-old Cai and 19-year-old Karma, from previous relationships.

For Father’s Day the rapper, actor and digital entrepreneur (thanks to his KidsNation brand) and his family were featured in PEOPLE magazine

In the feature, Luda spoke about being a girl dad, revealing, “The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector.”

“I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I’m teaching them financial literacy. They’re learning piano around here. They’re learning ballet. They’re learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can’t. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence.” “I also want to make sure that they don’t get their hearts broken,” he added, “and if they do, that I’m the first person they come crying to. Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma’s been stuck in this household with me. So she’s been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now. When there are I’m going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature.”

Poor Karma! It sounds like Dad is definitely making dating hard for her right now.

He’s already gotten plenty of experience thanks to Karma, Cai and Cadence — we know Chance is getting an incredible Daddy and an amazing mom in Eudoxie.

Congratulations to the beautiful Bridges family. We love you guys dearly and can’t wait to see more of Chance!