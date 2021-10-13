Lizzo Proudly Posts Her ‘Controversial’ Couture From Cardi B’s Birthday Party, Sparks Similarly Sparkly Rihanna Debate

Cardi B’s Bashment party brought out a bevy of celebs including a dress donning songstress who’s sparking a debate about body-shaming and double standards.

Lizzo was seen on the scene Monday at Belcalis’ big birthday bash at LA River Studios wearing a crystal-covered, see-through purple mesh dress.

The “Rumors” singer was styled by Jason Rembert for the dance hall-themed occasion and wore only pasties and a thong underneath her gown.

She was also photographed leaving the party barefoot after presumably whinin’ the night away alongside fellow celebs like Spice and Megan Thee Stallion…

Teyana Taylor…

Karrueche…

and birthday girl Cardi herself.

“We all came out tonight to celebrate Cardi and get down island style. She is crazy humble and that’s what we all love about her the most,” said Lizzo to HelloBeautiful when they caught up with her outside the party.

On Tuesday, Lizzo proudly posted pics of the Matthew Reisman Collection dress on Twitter and captioned them “Glitterous.”

Unfortunately for her however social media trolls picked apart the outfit and per the unfortunate usual, fat-shamed the “body normative” star.

Several headlines also singled out Lizzo in particular for her scantily clad ensemble despite other party attendees wearing body-baring outfits.

Several fans have since defended their fave from the comments noting that in 2014 Rihanna wore a completely see-through gown similar to Lizzo’s at the CFDA Fashion Awards and was “praised” for it.

That’s actually untrue, as Rihanna herself had to defend herself on the red carpet over her outfit that featured 230,000 Swarovski crystals after numerous people alleged that the outfit was “too racy.”

“Do my t*ts bother you?” Rih asked a reporter on the carpet.

She later trolled detractors on Twitter with a Peter Griffin meme and said her only regret about the dress was that she wore nude underwear, not a bedazzled thong.

Still, it’s quite obvious that anytime Lizzo bares her baaaawdy in anything she sparks controversy because of fatphobia.

We’re sure she saw this coming and hope she’s unbothered. Maybe people should just—I don’t know, let Lizzo do Lizzo?

In case you missed it, check out Rihanna’s widely-discussed CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble below.