The Starruhs Were Out For “The Harder They Fall” Los Angeles Special Screening

Netflix is killing it with the rollout for “The Harder They Fall.”

The streaming platform hosted a special screening for the star-studded Jeymes Samuels Western in Los Angeles Wednesday night and the red carpet was overflowing with legit STARRUHS, including music greats like Jay Z, who is one of the film’s producers, as well as Swizz Beatz, Seal, Saint John, Alice Smith and stars of the film Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole.

With Jay Z producing, you already know the music in the film is stellar. We were fortunate enough to have made Netflix’s lucky list of critics allowed to screen the film along with the attendees last night and it is AMAZING! We can’t wait for everyone to see.

Regina King stunned as always. This sequinned mini showed off her gorgeous bawwwdy!

Taraji P. Henson opted for a mix of menswear and a lil lingerie for her red carpet look.

Kelly Rowland ruffled a few feathers with her red gown, which looked great next to the Wild West set decor on the carpet.

Jay-Z’s reaction to seeing Kelly is priceless.

Tiffany Haddish brought the yams out.

Karrueche showed a lil skin in this two-piece two-toned set.

Here’s the rearview — very nice, riiiight?

We don’t think we’ve seen Hov this happy in a long time. He’s definitely on top of the world with this one.

You already know Tina and Richard Lawson weren’t gonna miss this.

Speaking of parents, Seal brought his stepdaughter Leni Klum. She’s all grown up now and a model just like her mom!

Winnie Harlow was also in the building for the big night.

Kehlani also came through.

Teyana Taylor and Jay Electronica grabbed a photo together.

“Dear White People” star Logan Browning looked beautiful.

Draya Michele showed up in an LBD

Serge Ibaka was also in attendance.

With so many stars on the scene you know the group shots were truly amazing.

Hit the flip for more from the after party.