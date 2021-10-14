Jay Z, Seal, Saint John Perform At "The Harder They Fall" Screening Party

The Starruhs Were Out For “The Harder They Fall” Los Angeles Special Screening

- By

Netflix is killing it with the rollout for “The Harder They Fall.”

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

The streaming platform hosted a special screening for the star-studded Jeymes Samuels Western in Los Angeles Wednesday night and the red carpet was overflowing with legit STARRUHS, including music greats like Jay Z, who is one of the film’s producers, as well as Swizz Beatz, Seal, Saint John, Alice Smith and stars of the film Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

With Jay Z producing, you already know the music in the film is stellar. We were fortunate enough to have made Netflix’s lucky list of critics allowed to screen the film along with the attendees last night and it is AMAZING! We can’t wait for everyone to see.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Regina King stunned as always. This sequinned mini showed off her gorgeous bawwwdy!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Taraji P. Henson opted for a mix of menswear and a lil lingerie for her red carpet look.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Kelly Rowland ruffled a few feathers with her red gown, which looked great next to the Wild West set decor on the carpet.

Jay-Z’s reaction to seeing Kelly is priceless.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Tiffany Haddish brought the yams out.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Karrueche showed a lil skin in this two-piece two-toned set.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Here’s the rearview — very nice, riiiight?

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

We don’t think we’ve seen Hov this happy in a long time. He’s definitely on top of the world with this one.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

You already know Tina and Richard Lawson weren’t gonna miss this.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Speaking of parents, Seal brought his stepdaughter Leni Klum. She’s all grown up now and a model just like her mom!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Winnie Harlow was also in the building for the big night.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Kehlani also came through.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Jay Electronica grabbed a photo together.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

“Dear White People” star Logan Browning looked beautiful.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Draya Michele showed up in an LBD

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Serge Ibaka was also in attendance.

The Harder They Fall - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

With so many stars on the scene you know the group shots were truly amazing.

Hit the flip for more from the after party.

