Queen Bey of course.

While Beyoncé did not walk the red carpet for the world premiere of “The Harder They Fall” with her husband, Jay-Z, who produced the film, Bey did share shots in her stunning gown, presumably from the afterparty.

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: John Phillips / Getty

We can only imagine Bey didn’t want to distract from hubby Hov’s big moment — or outshine the rest of the stellar cast, which includes some of our favorites — Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King.

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Speaking of the Elbas — they looked incredible on the carpet together.

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Idris’ wife is a beauty queen, but his daughter Ihsan really ate last night!

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

STUNNING!

"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

This shot is hilarious to us though. How do you think Ihsan would caption this photo?

Hit the flip for more gems from the event.

