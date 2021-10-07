Bossip Video

Queen Bey of course.

While Beyoncé did not walk the red carpet for the world premiere of “The Harder They Fall” with her husband, Jay-Z, who produced the film, Bey did share shots in her stunning gown, presumably from the afterparty.

We can only imagine Bey didn’t want to distract from hubby Hov’s big moment — or outshine the rest of the stellar cast, which includes some of our favorites — Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King.

Speaking of the Elbas — they looked incredible on the carpet together.

Idris’ wife is a beauty queen, but his daughter Ihsan really ate last night!

STUNNING!

This shot is hilarious to us though. How do you think Ihsan would caption this photo?

