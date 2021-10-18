Bossip Video

Apparently, “blue lives” are the ONLY lives that matter…

Earlier this year BOSSIP reported on the violent 2019 death of Ronald Greene in Louisiana. Greene was seen in a viral video being brutally beaten, kicked, and dragged by Master Trooper Kory York after he was already handcuffed. Greene would later die from the injuries he sustained at York’s feet. One of the officers on the scene that day was Carl Cavalier who at the time was a 5 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police. Following the incident, Cavalier did at least two interviews in the local market calling out the officers and the department for attempting to cover up what he describes as a blatant murder. Here’s what he told WBRZ:

“We still have murderers, in my eyes, on the job. Guys who received a slap on the wrist for their roles in the Ronald Greene incident are unpunished… patrolling the streets and left on the job.”

He kept it a buck with WWLTV a few months later:

“I guess it created like a shock to me, created like a level of disappointment that I’m still recovering from now. The fact that these guys are actively covering up a murder,”

Cavalier now reveals that he has been on paid leave since August and on October 8 he received a letter endorsed by Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar A. Davis notifying him that his termination was pending within 45 days. The letter enumerates the reasons for his “potential” termination citing violations for public statements, loyalty to the department, dissemination of information, seeking publicity, and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Sounds like retaliation to us. Hell, to Cavalier too.

“I swore and took an oath to do exactly what I’m doing,” said Cavalier, who considers himself a whistleblower. “I’m going to pursue my job with everything in me. If the justice system works like it’s supposed to, if the appeals process works how it’s supposed to, I believe I’ll have my job back.”

An NBCNews article states that Cavalier also wrote a fictional book under a pseudonym about the experience of being a Black police officer. One could say that Carl Cavalier is naive to believe that he can change a corrupt system like policing from the inside but naive is better than enabling.

“We all have a duty and a role to try and fix the issues. To try to be a solution to the problems we are facing, instead of just enabling it and allowing it to be,” he said.

Police departments don’t want “good apples” they want blue apples.