A Married At First Sight star is relieved to be moving on as a single woman. Clara Berghaus who wed Ryan Oubre on Married At First season 12: Atlanta celebrated her return to single life via a TikTok shared on Wednesday, September 8.

In the video, Clara counts down the days till she’s officially free from her marriage.

“27 days til papers signed,” reads a caption across the screen, “1 hour til papers signed,” reads another, “20 minutes til papers signed” is another caption complete with her holding an ink pen.

The final caption reads, “Divorce papers signed!” as Clara enjoys a celebratory drink.

“Onto the next chapter 😛 #divorce #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #atl #atlanta #movingon #fypシ #lifeisgooddance,” the reality star titled the video.

As previously reported, on #MAFS season 12 Clara and her husband Ryan seemed mostly happy together despite Ryan confessing that he never told ANYONE that he loves them, despite having multiyear relationships. He also apparently held back on being intimate with his wife according to Clara who confessed that they were only engaging in “some sexual acts” and “not others.”

Ultimately, however, they decided to stay married on Decision Day and appeared ready to continue their commitment as husband and wife.





In July, however, they announced their divorce.

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLEon Monday. “It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

As previously reported, #MAFS season 12 faves Vincent and Briana are still standing and starring on Married At First Sight: Couples Cam alongside fellow #MAFS success stories.

