Ben Simmons’ situation in Philly continues to spiral as he was kicked from practice by Doc Rivers and fined $1.4 million for his recent behaviors.

Aside from the drama in Brooklyn over Kyrie Irving and his decision to not get vaccinated, only one other city even comes close to having their drama all over sports media. That franchise is the 76ers and their star, Ben Simmons.

Toward the end of last season, the fallout with Ben Simmons and his poor performance spilled into the national media, with his teammates and even coach Doc Rivers publicly being critical of him. This summer, Simmons wanted to be traded and here we are, on the first day of the season…and he is still on the team. To Ben’s credit, he tried everything including not communicating with his organization, reportedly putting his house up for sale, and even not showing up for training camp.

Last week, he gave in and showed up for camp unexpectedly, giving fans hope the drama was over, but video from yesterday’s practice and his energy showed that just wasn’t the case.

Earlier today, Woj and Shams broke the news that Ben Simmons was tossed from practice for “being a distraction.” While Doc Rivers spoke to the media and refused to say what happened, those around the situation wasted no time spilling the tea.

Ben was thrown out of practice for refusing to partake in drills, essentially refusing to take orders from Rivers. After being tossed out, it was announced he was also fined $1.4 Million for not showing up to camp on time. The Sixers still remain open to trading Simmons, but it seems that the road is going to be long and ugly and the drama isn’t finished.