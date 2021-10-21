Whole lotta tiddays

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to smitten boo Travis Barker, Yung Miami clapping her City Girl cakes at her daughterl’s birthday party, Beyoncé blessing us with the ultimate photo dump, Jay Z’s viral moment-turned-meme, Ashanti wowing fans with a yammmazing performance at the Millennium Tour stop in Atlanta, and Salma Hayek tiddaying tremendously at the “Eternals” world premiere in LA.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore album “Still Over It.”

Fans have been abuzz over Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett-produced lead single “Ex For A Reason” featuring City Girl JT who rocked an ice blue Laurel DeWitt bamboo-earring inspired outfit in the music video you can view below:

In addition to the visuals, Summer revealed three songs from the 20-song tracklist for her “Still Over It” album that drops November 5; “Bitter,” “Ex for a Reason” and “Ciara’s Prayer” featuring narration by the blessed and blissfull one herself Ciara.

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods, India Love, and more delivering heat along with Rubi Rose giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Bria Myles, Ana Montana, and Dreamdoll so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.