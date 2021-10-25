Bossip Video

J Balvin has been at the receiving end of some serious backlash for weeks now, but after trying to ignore it for a while, he’s finally issued an apology.

In September, J Balvin released a music video for his collaboration with Tokischa, “Perra.” The song’s title translates to “female dog” in Spanish, and the lyrics for the song are about just that, referring to dogs in heat, among other things.

While the lyrics are your reggaeton subject matter, the problem arose when the pair released a video for the track, which showed the Colombian singer walking with two Black women on leashes. His collaborator, who is Dominican and has a fairly dark complexion, was also seen posing in a dog house for the video.

Fans were responding negatively to the video for weeks with no response from Balvin, and last week, the visual was quietly removed from Youtube with no word from the musician or his camp. Over the weekend, though, he finally issued an apology, posting an apology video to his Instagram Stories.