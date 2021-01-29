Bossip Video

Ty Dolla $ign just released a brand new remix of his hit track, “Spicy,” with some help from J Balvin, YG, Tyga, and Post Malone.

He first teased the release on Thursday, sending out a tweet that says, “Spicy Remix” alongside an eye emoji, which fans knew could only mean one thing. Just a few hours later, he retweeted his own tweet confirming the release and writing, “Tonight!”

This release comes just a few months after Ty shared a music video for the original track in November. The western-themed visual was directed by James Larese and narrated by none other than Snoop Dogg.

“Spicy” is one of the lead singles off of Ty Dolla $ign’s latest project, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, which dropped back in October. Just like the singer’s illustrious career full of appearances on other people’s songs, the album features a ton of his friends from the music industry, including Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Future, Young Thug, and more. It debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

During the album’s release in October, the 38-year-old R&B crooner took to Instagram to share a lengthy note about the symbolism behind the new project, which he revealed at the time was the “best music” he’s made in his career.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” captioned Ty.

He continued, “Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.”

Ty later dived deeper into how he selects who he wants to collaborate with, and for him — it’s all about “marrying frequencies.”

“..When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.”

Check out Ty Dolla $ign’s brand new “Spicy” Remix with J Balvin, YG, Tyga, and Post Malone down below.