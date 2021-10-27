Yasss Tabria!

Emerging Queen of Halloween Tabria Majors returned with another EPIC tribute–this time, paying homage to Ciara with a spectacular series of baddie boomkacks, backbends and body rolls in the big budget production that immediately went viral across social media.

“I want to wish an incredibly Happy Birthday to the one and only @ciara,” she captioned under the video. I hope you know how adored you are, how many people look up to you, the lives of those you’ve affected, the careers you’ve inspired, the hits that you’ve given us…I could go on and on about how incredible you are!”

As promised in a teaser, Tabria blessed fans with a 15-minute “Cilloween” tribute where she recreated some of the choreo queen’s most iconic videos; “Ride,” “Promise,” “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” “Body Party,” “Level Up,” and more.

This comes a year after her iconic Beyoncé tribute that sent social media into a frenzy.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

The viral video racked up over 2 MILLION views and lead to Tabria being featured in Queen Bey’s IVY PARK campaign.

Already at half a million views, Tabria’s latest masterpiece attracted the attention of Ciara herself who commented under the video.

I am so happy Ciara responded to this tribute. The world needed to see this. 💪🏿💪🏿🔥💯💯 pic.twitter.com/ohD5hl4jCc — Moton (@DeyCallMe_moton) October 27, 2021

What tribute would you want to see Tabria do next? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the epic #Cilloween video on the flip.