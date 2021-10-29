Buzz Lightyear byke

I guess ViShawn walked so Buzz LightSkin could soar pic.twitter.com/d8oqJJDtVq — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 29, 2021

The First Avenger Chris Evans is stepping into Buzz Lightyear’s space boots in upcoming “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear” that stirred up pure nostalgia along with hilarious memes across the internet.

new Buzz be turning off his body cam https://t.co/Xs1P7OwGsi — Owl, The Wise One (@thetillshow) October 28, 2021

Peep the teaser trailer below:

The Sci-Fi Action-Adventure (in theaters June 17, 2022) presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

“Set in the world of Toy Story’ is kind of weird. Another way to get at it, it’s a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character,” said Angus MacLane, co-director of ‘Finding Dory’ and multiple ‘Toy Story’ shorts in an interview with EW. “In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure.” “The movie doesn’t end and then you see Andy eating popcorn,” the filmmaker clarifies. “This is its own thing… This is standalone. It’s the Buzz Lightyear movie. It’s that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy.”

Evans, who donned his iconic shield for the last time in “Avengers: Endgame,” was thrilled to voice the beloved character originally brought to life by Tim Allen.

“I’m covered in goosebumps,” he tweeted. “And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

Are you exciting about the “Toy Story” spin-off? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious meme wave on the flip.