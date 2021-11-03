MAFS Exclusive Clip: Clearly Confused Zack Vents To Gil About Michaela’s ‘Hurricane K’ Outbursts

Two “Married At First Sight” husbands recently had a chat about strife in one of their marriages and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at what went down.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, Decision Day is just a week away and Gil is offering Zack a listening ear following Michaela’s “Hurricane K” outbursts.

Zack and Michaela are in a better place after recapping their issues with Dr. Pepper, but Zack admits to Gil that he’s “traumatized” and has never experienced something to that extent.