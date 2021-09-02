Bossip Video

“Hurricane K” as her sisters would say, has arrived!

The latest episode of “Married At First Sight” showed what truly happens when the honeymoon is over.

On Wednesday viewers not only saw Myrla and Gil chat with Pastor Cal about their lack of intimacy, but they also saw Michaela and Zack reunite—and have their first fight.

As previously reported Michaela, a 30-year-old realtor, and Zack, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, were giddily married as strangers and instantly clicked. They had a huge hiccup however when Zack tested positive for COVID and they were separated on their honeymoon with Zack isolating in the Florida Keys and Michaela back home in Houston.

After Zack got the all-clear to see his wife via his negative COVID test, he sweetly surprised her with roses and the two moved in together, dogs and all.

Things went left however when Zack unceremoniously left in the wee hours of the morning and according to Michaela, neglected to answer his phone or leave a note. That sent Michaela spiraling and she aggressively accosted a pack of Chlorox wipes by slamming them on the table. She then packed her bags and left.

Mind you the two had JUST had a conversation about “storming off” and Michaela called that behavior “emotionally abusive.”

YIIIKES!

Later after Zack came home the two had a tense conversation and Michaela called him a “motherf*** lie” while Zack pleaded his case. She also said that his actions felt “intentional” especially because he didn’t text her.

“I think you make decisions on your own,” said Michaela.

“You thought I was gonna be gone forever?!” asked Zack.

According to Zack, he was dropping off his pet Bella at doggie daycare and didn’t want to disturb his bride. He also said he didn’t sleep in their marital bed that night before because he fell asleep elsewhere.

Some #MAFS viewers didn’t buy it at all, but others did and they agreed with Zack that Michaela’s actions were a HUGE red flag.

Later during a sitdown with Pastor Cal who knocked on the door as the couple was arguing, Michaela who squinted at Zack as though she didn’t trust him, admitted that she felt triggered because when her father passed away, she was left without a protector.

“I’m nervous and I don’t let my guard down,” said Michaela noting the safety and security of their union in particular has her fearful. “When my dad died, I pretty much had to protect myself. My dad always had my back. Now I have a husband and I have to put my vlunerablity in him, and so the idea of allowing myself to be watched over and led by another man is scary.”

Pastor Cal deduced that THAT was the real issue at hand.

“When someone loses someone like that it’s crushing,” said Pastor Cal. “You felt abandoned when your dad passed and you’ve felt abandoned ever since.”

After that breakthrough, Zack comforted his wife…

“I know that’s a traumatic experience and I can’t relate but I have your back.”

and Pastor Cal urged the two to work out their own baggage.

Additionally, viewers saw some issues arise between Bao and Johnny.

After Bao who previously brought up depression struggles doubled down on not always showering before bed…

“That’s pretty intense, the must shower before bed thing,” said Bao. “I’m gonna say I’m not gonna do that, I know that’s your preference, it is not my preference.”

Johnny left their apartment and spent the night at home to reset. Later, during a chat with Pastor Cal, he admitted that he “wasn’t attracted” to his wife’s “giddiness”, something that clearly crushed his bride. He didn’t however bring up her hygiene, which viewers believe is the real issue.

On #MAFS: Unfiltered Johnny told host Jamie Otis about the cringe-worthy comments and noted that while he’s physically attracted to his wife, her personality isn’t his cup of tea.

“It’s just the personality,” said Johnny. “If I was attracted to it I would say leet me bounce off the walls too,” he added likening Bao’s actions to being “cartoonish” and “childish.”

SIGGGGH, “cartoonish” is not what a wife wants to hear from her hubby.

What do YOU think about these marriage mishaps on #MAFS? Are Michaela and Zack doomed?

Can Johnny get over Bao’s “childish” behavior?