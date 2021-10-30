Bossip Video

What birthday gift do you get yourself when you practically have everything and can also afford just about anything in the world? Well according to Drake, you get yourself a $5.5 Million one-off Richard Millie.

Must be nice to be rich! Champagne Papi dropped 7-figures to treat himself for his bday. The Scorpio king celebrated his 35th birthday last Sunday and threw not one but a few parties filled with celebrities like J. Cole, Future, Offset, Jack Harlow, Chris Brown and more!

Just so you understand how long Drake’s money is and how powerful his relationships are, this watch is a $5,500,000 watch that even the richest man in the world, Elon Musk can’t buy!!! Wow!

This watch isn’t just for show though, it’s actually a big-time investment! According to TMZ when the watch was originally released it was worth $2.8 million — now, just 2 years later, it’s nearly doubled in value. Talk about generational wealth.

The watch has no flashy diamonds caked on it, instead it is encased in sapphire crystal, and employs the incredibly complex tourbillon movement (watch people know that’s a big deal).

We love to see black peoples living in luxury! Happy Birthday Certified Lover Boy you work hard and deserve everything that comes your way!