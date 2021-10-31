Bossip Video

Last night Jay-Z joined the likes of Hip Hop icons like Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., N.W.A., and Public Enemy as the latest rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

You know you’ve officially reached goat status when our beloved former President of the United States, Barack Obama, gives you a heartfelt introduction.

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” said President Obama. “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Outside of Obama’s introduction, A-list actors and friends of the Brooklyn rapper each took turns reciting some of JAY’s most memorable lyrics in a pre-recorded video montage. This video included JAY-Z’s wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Queen Latifah, Lebron James, Diddy, Jamie Foxx and many more!

Last to round out the introduction of HOV was Dave Chappelle.

Of course, Dave wouldn’t be Dave if he didn’t lighten things up with a joke about the current backlash to his recent Netflix special. “I would like to apologize—I’m just f****’ with you,” Chappelle said before formally introducing Jay-Z.

“He rhymed a recipe for survival,” Chappelle said. “He embodies what the potential of our lives can be and what success can be.” “It is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But I need everybody in rock’n’roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever, and a day.”

In his acceptance speech, JAY-Z gave shout-outs to both his mother, Gloria Carter, and Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, Dame Dash.

“Shout out to Dame… I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that,” JAY-Z said.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Don’t worry if you’re just finding out about the ceremony you didn’t miss anything, a pre-recorded telecast will air later this year, Nov. 20 on HBO and HBO Max.

It was a return to normalcy for the event, which was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A committee of 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, determined this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

“It ain’t no overnight thing. You can’t stumble into this place.” Public Enemy’s Chuck D noted during a plaque induction ceremony on Friday at the hall

Other inductees included Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters. LL Cool J was also celebrated with the Musical Excellence Award.

Will you be tuning in to watch?