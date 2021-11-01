Assignment understood

Halloween 2021 had everything: super creative costumes, impressive tributes and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that sent the whole entire internet into a frenzy.

This year’s theme was big budget productions based on a dramatic uptick in epic costumes/performances from celebs like Ciara who stunned with a tribute to late legendary singer Selena.

“The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life,” she captioned. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun! #Halloween

She also recreated the star’s 1995 performance of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” at the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo.

“Me llamo SELENA!! Welcome to my show! Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💃🏽 #Halloween,” she captioned.

Oh, but she wasn’t done and leveled up with an amazing TLC tribute where she rocked the iconic girl group’s futuristic looks from the “No Scrubs” video.

Coincidentally, super model Tabria Majors paid homage to Ciara with an EPIC 15-minute “Cilloween” tribute celebrating the Pop diva’s legacy.

“I want to wish an incredibly Happy Birthday to the one and only @ciara,” she captioned under the video. I hope you know how adored you are, how many people look up to you, the lives of those you’ve affected, the careers you’ve inspired, the hits that you’ve given us…I could go on and on about how incredible you are!”

Who won Halloween 2021? If not Ciara, then who? Tell us in the comments and peep the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of 2021 on the flip.