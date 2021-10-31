Happy Halloween!

Halloween 2021 is already off to an impressive start with head-turning (and hilarious) costumes from Ciara, Flo Milli, Nick Cannon, Neicy Nash, Jayda Cheaves, Saweetie, and many more who understood this year’s assignment.

So far, we’ve seen some eye-catching costumes from celebs and regular-shmegulars who didn’t let a lil pandemic stop them from serving viral looks.

At this very moment, CiCi appears to winning Halloween with her stunning TLC and Selena costumes just days after super model Tabria Majors set the tone with an EPIC 15-minute tribute celebrating her legacy.

“I want to wish an incredibly Happy Birthday to the one and only @ciara,” she captioned under the video. I hope you know how adored you are, how many people look up to you, the lives of those you’ve affected, the careers you’ve inspired, the hits that you’ve given us…I could go on and on about how incredible you are!” The minimal performance and dance skills I have PALE in comparison to yours, but I hope you appreciate this nonetheless lol Thank you so much to everyone who worked on this project with me—it was a HUGE labor of love and I’m forever grateful for your dedication 💚💚💚 And with that said, ENJOY #CILLOWEEN !!!

As promised in a teaser, Tabria blessed fans with a “Cilloween” tribute where she recreated some of the choreo queen’s most iconic videos; “Ride,” “Promise,” “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” “Body Party,” “Level Up,” and more.

What’s your fave Halloween costume you’ve seen this weekend? Tell us down below and peep the absolute BEST costumes (so far) on the flip.