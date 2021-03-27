Bossip Video

Beyoncé, Chloe X Halle, and Megan Thee Stallion were all winners at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Not even two weeks after taking home four Grammy Awards and making history, Beyoncé has now won four NAACP Image Awards, more than anyone else in the music industry this year. The Queen herself shares two of those awards with her “Savage” collaborator and fellow Houston native, Megan Thee Stallion. Her influence extends even further, though, with her proteges Chloe x Halle and composer Jon Batiste both being two-time winners.

At this year’s NAACP Image Awards, Beyoncé won outstanding female artist for “Black Parade” and outstanding music video for “Brown Skin Girl. The latter award she shared with her daughter, Grammy Award winner Blue Ivy Carter, as well as WizKid and SAINt JHN. In addition, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion shared awards for outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) and outstanding hip hop/rap song.

Chloe x Halle took home the awards. for outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional) for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” and outstanding soul/R&B song for “Do It.”

Other major achievements for the night include Verzuz, the series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, winning outstanding variety show (series or special). Plus, Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammys, won for outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

A two-hour, live awards show, hosted by actor Anthony Anderson, is set to air tonight, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET. The show will also be simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO and CMT.