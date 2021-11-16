K. Michelle Is Bestowing Blessings On Big Ol’ Botched Booties And More Sketchy Surgery Slipups In Latest Reality Endeavor

K. Michelle has been vocal about the issues she’s had as a result of her black market booty enhancements, now Lifetime has given her a docuseries that will help others in her position.

Last week the singer and actress shared a trailer from “My Killer Body with K. Michelle,” calling it one of her proudest accomplishments. She opened up in her caption about how she nearly lost her life three years ago due to the butt injections she had done seven years ago which left her fighting for her life and nearly unable to walk again. She describes her decision to make a show on the subject as her attempt to prevent others from making the same mistake as her.

K. is very clear in her caption that the show isn’t just about her — she’s grateful to the other people who opened up about their post-surgery struggles as well.

I WAS ABLE TO BRING ALONG WITH ME A COURAGEOUS GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE OPEN ENOUGH TO LET YOU INTO THEIR HEALING AND THE SURGERY ROOMS WITH THEM. These individuals will never understand how much they’ve healed me and how many lives they will save from their honesty. We do not seek your sympathy! Whether you agree with some of these stories or not, we are simply seeking awareness. AIRING THIS JANUARY 2022 on @lifetimetv there’s no more need to guess or make up your own storylines. WE ARE HERE AND WE ARE STRONG. #mykillerbody

Carlos King, who is executive producing “My Killer Body with K. Michelle” along with Jesse Collins, also shared a first look at the show via Instagram.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until January 2022 for this one. What do you guys think? It’s like “Botched” but blacker!

In a press release Lifetime described the the show as following:

As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives in My Killer Body with K. Michelle. With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

Will you be watching this docuseries?