Coupled Up?! Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Spark Thanksgiving Romance Rumors In Atlanta

Rumors are swirling that an actor and a socialite are spending their first holiday together as a couple…

The Internet is buzzing with speculation that formerly Future dating Lori Harvey’s got a new man. The influencer, 23, is sparking romance rumors with “Sexiest Man Alive” actor Michael B. Jordan, 33 after the two were seen flying into ATL together for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SplashNews captured photos of the two leaving a Delta Airlines flight via private transportation on Thanksgiving Eve. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the two are clearly matching in sweat sets exiting down a staircase to the tarmac.

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Land in ATL Together Pre-Thanksgiving https://t.co/jIF5Jhn91w — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2020

The two left together and people are now CONVINCED that they’re an official couple. With that, people are congratulating Hot Girl Lori for having one of the best rosters in the game and for being a skilled savage at bagging celebrity men.

Lori Harvey adding Michael b Jordan to her roster pic.twitter.com/6P4sYaJAnW — Nicki signed my boobs (@Itchinforastamp) November 26, 2020

Lori Harvey bagged Michael B Jordan?! Put her jersey in the rafters! https://t.co/LpknL8Y729 pic.twitter.com/vwrFcSHhLS — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) November 26, 2020

If you can remember, Lori who was previously engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, was “on Meek Mill’s wish list”, then dated Trey Songz, then allegedly Justin Combs, then allegedly Justin’s father Diddy, then Future and was linked to Akon’s businessman brother Bu Thiam. Now it looks like she’s got Michael BAE in her sights.

Michael recently told PEOPLE magazine that he’s looking for a woman who’s understanding that an actor’s life is not really “conducive to a relationship.”

He also added that he wants to be with someone nurturing and “has a list” of things he’s looking for in a lucky lady.

“Which is probably why my a**is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” said MBJ about his requirements. “It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks,” he said. “I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question.”

The actor told PEOPLE that his perfect date would include; “The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi.”

WELP—so much for that, Mike.

What do YOU think about Lori Harvey allegedly dating Michael B. Jordan???