Good for them.

After weeks of unconfirmed rumors, both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed that they’re dating with romantic photos. The young, attractive stars made it official by sharing coupled-up photos with each other on Instagram last night. They shared different, intimate snaps within minutes of each other, seemingly taking outside with lights from a tree twinkling in the background.

In the photos MBJ shared, he and Lori are embracing each other and looking intimately into each other’s eyes. Lori shared an extra snap of them actually kissing! Okay, sis.

Peep the chemistry! Don’t they look like they’re swooning?

Previously, we reportedly that MBJ and Lori booked a winter trip together after being spotted boarding an airplane before New Year’s Eve. They also were spotted traveling to Atlanta, where Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a home, on the week of Thanksgiving. Lori is the step-daughter of the famed comedian.

Although he’s been named PEOPLE’S “sexiest man alive”, he’s no extreme player. Michael “Bae” Jordan is known for being private about his personal life. Harvey has been linked in the past with rapper Future, Trey Songz and Diddy, though she never publicly confirmed the last two relationships.

Michael told PEOPLE back in November that he was looking for someone special and the Creed actor apparently has a few requirements.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he shared as he gushed about what qualities he looks for in a woman.

“Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a$$ is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” Jordan added.

Later he went into detail about his idea of a perfect date.

“The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi,” Michael shared. “Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

Looks like these two just might be a match made in heaven.