On “Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” Karen and Miles have an open and honest conversation about Miles’ depression and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

As previously reported, the #MAFS season 11 couple said “yes” to each other on Decision Day and are living happily ever after in New Orleans. The Williams are also keeping fans abreast of married life via “Couples Cam” alongside fellow NOLA success stories Amani and Woody…

Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9) Jessica and Austin (S10) and Briana and Vincent (S12).

On tonight’s “Couples Cam” episode, viewers will see an open and honest conversation between Miles and Karen about depression.

Miles who advocates for mental health awareness and previously disclosed his clinical depression to his bride is seen telling Karen about his latest bout with it that makes him feel sluggish and tired.

“It feels like I’m in a basketball game and everybody is running up and down the court and I’m literally in slow motion but I can’t do anything about it,” says Miles on “Couples Cam.” “I’m calling for the ball, I’m trting to do things and my body, literally cannot do it and that’s such a frustrating feeling knowing that on a normal day I can do all those things.”

Karen whose noticed a change in her hubby in recent weeks asks how she can assist him.

“Is there anything I can do to help you?” asks Karen before shedding tears. “I really care about Miles and I just wanna get him past that point of feeling like no one or nothing can help him and he has to do it on his own,” she adds in a confessional. But what can you do when someone is shutting you out?”

Such an important conversation to be had and kudos to the Williams for bringing this Black mental health discussion to the forefront.

“Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” airs tonight at 10/9 C on Lifetime.

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel from Lifetime.