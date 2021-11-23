Peasy AND ashy??

Samwell Tarly gonna have to get KD right pic.twitter.com/RiZRrkoIuX — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) November 23, 2021

Black don’t crack unless you’re Kevin Durant who doesn’t appear to have ever used lotion (ever) based on his disrespectfully ashy legs that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Known for his disinterest in hair grooming, it wasn’t shocking that the Brooklyn Nets power forward was caught with the most un-moisturized legs in NBA history without any semblance of shame.

In the now viral photo originally posted by the SLAM Kicks Twitter account, KD’s legs can be seen blanketed in a thick sheet of ash that looks like it could be permanent.

Can say a lot without saying any words. 📷: @darenscarberry pic.twitter.com/lMrhHQQqmI — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) November 23, 2021

At one point, former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tweeted, “no way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG.”

When Kevin Durant get on here and tell us all how broke we are 😭 pic.twitter.com/wNyIH0kxwJ — theygotkary (@theygotkary) November 23, 2021

How the former MVP and 2-time NBA champion can be so rich yet so ashy, we may never know, but he clapped back in true KD fashion while being clowned by the whole entire internet.

I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 23, 2021

“I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F*ck y’all,” he tweeted without any laugh emojis suggesting he wasn’t amused by the endless slander.

Either way, it made the shea butter-less situation even funnier at a stressful time for KD who continues to play without vax hesitant superstar Kyrie Irving.

“Definitely want Kyrie to be around,” said Durant in a recent interview. “I wish none of this stuff would happen, but this is the situation that we are in. Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do and he chose to do what he wanted to do, and the team did the same.” “It’s on me to just focus on me, and do my job, and let those two parties handle that situation. I want our whole team together, and I want us to be at full strength, but sometimes it don’t work out that way. But I am still positive that things will work out the best for both parties.”

What was your reaction to KD’s ashy legs? Do you think he’s ever used lotion? Have you ever been that ashy? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to his disrespectfully ashy legs on the flip.